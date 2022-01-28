West Suffolk road closed after car crashes into ditch

A road in west Suffolk is currently shut after a single vehicle crash - Credit: Bury St Edmunds police

A west Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash which left a car in a ditch.

Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash involving a white Vauxhall Corsa in Stanton Road in Barningham.

In a tweet Bury St Edmunds police said the road will remain shut while they assist with the recovery.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.

