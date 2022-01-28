News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Suffolk road closed after car crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:43 PM January 28, 2022
A road in west Suffolk is currently shut after a single vehicle crash

A west Suffolk road is currently closed after a crash which left a car in a ditch. 

Officers are currently on scene of a single vehicle crash involving a white Vauxhall Corsa in Stanton Road in Barningham. 

Officers are currently at the scene of the crash in Barnignham

In a tweet Bury St Edmunds police said the road will remain shut while they assist with the recovery. 

The extent of any injuries are not yet known, but Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

