Lorry stopped by police found to have no working brakes on trailer

A lorry stopped by police in west Suffolk was found to have no working brakes on its trailer.

The Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) stopped the vehicle transport on April 21 in Elmswell, outside Bury St Edmunds.

Vehicle stopped by #CVU looking at drivers hours and mechanical issues @DVSAEnforcement elmswell found no working brakes on trailer and unit had non existent brake pads on one side #1320 #1815 pic.twitter.com/bvHnhpyc7E — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) April 21, 2022

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the vehicle was stopped as officers inspected drivers hours and mechanical issues.

After inspection, the lorry was found to have no working brakes on its trailer as well as "non existent" brake pads on one side.

