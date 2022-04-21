News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry stopped by police found to have no working brakes on trailer

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:54 AM April 21, 2022
A lorry in Elmswell, west Suffolk, was found to have no working brakes on its trailer

A lorry in Elmswell, west Suffolk, was found to have no working brakes on its trailer - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A lorry stopped by police in west Suffolk was found to have no working brakes on its trailer.

The Commercial Vehicle Unit (CVU) stopped the vehicle transport on April 21 in Elmswell, outside Bury St Edmunds.

According to a tweet from Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, the vehicle was stopped as officers inspected drivers hours and mechanical issues.

After inspection, the lorry was found to have no working brakes on its trailer as well as "non existent" brake pads on one side.

