Taxi drivers applaud as fare rises backed in West Suffolk

Taxi fares will rise in West Suffolk, to help drivers hit by soaring fuel costs - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Taxi drivers applauded as councillors agreed to long-called for increases in fares, amid rising fuel costs.

Hackney carriage drivers submitted a proposal to West Suffolk Council’s licensing and regulatory meeting for an increase from £3.80 to £5.00 for one mile between 6am and midnight, with each subsequent mile costing approximately £2.10.

These increases were higher than those proposed in West Suffolk Council’s review, which suggested that fares for one mile between 6am and midnight should be increased to £4.40.

A licensing officer had warned of fares increasing too much and making taxis unaffordable for some.

Responding to the officer’s presentation, Conservative councillor Karen Soons pointed to “gaps in the calculations”, including the fact that the fuel costs mentioned in the report were taken from June 20 – rather than taking an average for the year and considering the rate of likely future price increases.

Conservative councillor Brian Harvey agreed: “Fuel costs are jumping exponentially. We cannot allow an organisation that is supporting our community to be making a loss.”

It was agreed to implement the fare increases requested by West Suffolk Hackney drivers. The consultation period will be cut from the proposed 23 days to the statutory minimum of 14 days, so the fare increase can begin sooner, and the fares will be reviewed every six months.

Under the agreed compromise proposal, the first mile for taxis carrying fewer than five passengers will cost £5 and each subsequent mile will cost approximately £2.10 between 6am and midnight on non-bank holidays.

The first mile for taxis carrying fewer than five passengers will cost £7.50 and each subsequent mile will cost approximately £3.15 between midnight and 6am, on public holidays, and between 6pm and midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The first mile for taxis carrying fewer than five passengers will cost £10 and each subsequent mile will cost approximately £4.20 from midnight on Christmas Eve to midnight on Boxing Day, and from midnight on New Year’s Eve to midnight on New Year’s Day.

Independent councillor for West Suffolk Council Jason Crooks was speaking as a Haverhill taxi driver. He said after the vote: “We asked for a rise in December 2021 and it has taken all this time to get it, but we are very pleased that the councillors listened to us."

The proposed fares will be the maximum that taxi drivers in West Suffolk can charge, and drivers will be permitted to charge less if they choose to.

