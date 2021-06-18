Person with leg injury after 4-vehicle crash on A140
Published: 3:12 PM June 18, 2021
A person has suffered a leg injury after a multi-vehicle crash on the A140.
Suffolk police were called at 1pm today (Friday, June 18) to the road traffic collision near Yaxley involving a truck, HGV, a box truck and a van.
The road is partially closed in both directions of the turn-off at Eye on the A140, according to AA Roadwatch, with traffic having to queue in the area.
