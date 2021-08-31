5 roadworks you should be aware of this week
With the return of the school run more people are expected to be on the road this week - so here are five roadworks to avoid to make sure you have a stress-free commute to work or planned day out.
Ipswich Road, Offton
Roadworks which are being carried out by Suffolk County Council means Ipswich Road will be shut between Bidleston Road and Elmsett Road between Tuesday, August 31 and Friday, September 3.
A 22.7km diversion route has been put in place which should take around 30 minutes.
A143 Bury St Edmunds
Multi-way signals will be in place on the Bury Road between Tuesday, August 31 and Friday, September 3 to allow BT to carry out emergency repairs.
The traffic lights will be in place near The Avenue turn off, with delays expected to drivers' journeys.
Station Road, Hadleigh
Station Road will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Thursday, September 2 to allow Suffolk County Council to cut back the overhanging vegetation.
A 13.4km diversion route is in place which is expected to add on around 20 minutes to your journey.
Rands Road
BT are carrying out essential works in Rands Road, Ipswich which means it will be shut on Wednesday, September 1 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
A 9.1km diversion will be in place which should take around 15 minutes.
A1156
The A1156 near Woodbridge Road will be closed every evening from 6pm to 12am until September 7 to allow City Fibre to carry out essential works.
A short 1.1km diversion is in place which should only take around five minutes.