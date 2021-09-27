5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Published: 9:58 AM September 27, 2021

The roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk between September 27 and October 3.

For a stress-free commute to work or planned day out, here are five roadworks you should be aware of:





A1308 - Stowmarket

Part of the A1308 in Stowmarket near the A14 will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to allow structural survey works to be carried out.

A 5.4 mile diversion route has been put in place which should take around 10 minutes.





Westerfield Road

Westerfield Road will be closed overnight between Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 to allow Network Rail to carry out some essential works.

A 19.3 mile diversion will be in place which is expected to add on around 45 minutes.





B1438 - Wickham Market

The B1438 will be closed until Saturday, October 2 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out some roadworks.

A 6.7 mile diversion will been put in place while the roadworks are carried out.





Heath Road - Woolpit

Openreach are carrying out works on Sunday, October 3 leaving Heath Road closed between 8am and 4pm on the Sunday.

A 5.5 mile diversion route will be in place which should take around 15 minutes.





Bury Road - Great Barton

UK Power Networks are carrying out essential works meaning the Bury Road will be closed from Thursday, September 30 until Thursday, October 7.

A 5.6 mile diversion route has been put in place.