5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:58 AM September 27, 2021   
Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk between September 27 and October 3.

For a stress-free commute to work or planned day out, here are five roadworks you should be aware of:


A1308 - Stowmarket  

Part of the A1308 in Stowmarket near the A14 will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to allow structural survey works to be carried out. 

A 5.4 mile diversion route has been put in place which should take around 10 minutes. 


Westerfield Road

Westerfield Road will be closed overnight between Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 to allow Network Rail to carry out some essential works. 

A 19.3 mile diversion will be in place which is expected to add on around 45 minutes. 


B1438 - Wickham Market

The B1438 will be closed until Saturday, October 2 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out some roadworks. 

A 6.7 mile diversion will been put in place while the roadworks are carried out. 


Heath Road - Woolpit

Openreach are carrying out works on Sunday, October 3 leaving Heath Road closed between 8am and 4pm on the Sunday. 

A 5.5 mile diversion route will be in place which should take around 15 minutes. 


Bury Road - Great Barton 

UK Power Networks are carrying out essential works meaning the Bury Road will be closed from Thursday, September 30 until Thursday, October 7. 

A 5.6 mile diversion route has been put in place. 

