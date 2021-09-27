5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
Roadworks are taking place throughout Suffolk between September 27 and October 3.
For a stress-free commute to work or planned day out, here are five roadworks you should be aware of:
A1308 - Stowmarket
Part of the A1308 in Stowmarket near the A14 will be closed from Wednesday, September 29 until Friday, October 1 to allow structural survey works to be carried out.
A 5.4 mile diversion route has been put in place which should take around 10 minutes.
You may also want to watch:
Westerfield Road
Westerfield Road will be closed overnight between Saturday, October 2 and Sunday, October 3 to allow Network Rail to carry out some essential works.
Most Read
- 1 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 2 The 72 postcode areas where Covid infection rates are rising
- 3 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
- 4 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
- 5 Lorry drivers being offered up to £60,000 and other bonuses as shortage bites
- 6 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
- 7 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday
- 8 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
- 9 Church brings a new Hope to former Ipswich Odeon cinema
- 10 Louis Theroux documentary on White House Farm murder premieres tonight
A 19.3 mile diversion will be in place which is expected to add on around 45 minutes.
B1438 - Wickham Market
The B1438 will be closed until Saturday, October 2 to allow Suffolk County Council to carry out some roadworks.
A 6.7 mile diversion will been put in place while the roadworks are carried out.
Heath Road - Woolpit
Openreach are carrying out works on Sunday, October 3 leaving Heath Road closed between 8am and 4pm on the Sunday.
A 5.5 mile diversion route will be in place which should take around 15 minutes.
Bury Road - Great Barton
UK Power Networks are carrying out essential works meaning the Bury Road will be closed from Thursday, September 30 until Thursday, October 7.
A 5.6 mile diversion route has been put in place.