Revealed: Where petrol prices are cheapest in Suffolk
Petrol prices have soared to reach an eight-year high - but motorists in Suffolk are paying less than the national average at the pumps.
Fuelling stations across the county are selling petrol at a lower price per litre than the national average of 135.13p.
According to a price tracker by Confused.com, the cheapest petrol price in Suffolk was at the Murco garage in Woolpit near Bury St Edmunds at 127.9p per litre.
The Applegreen station in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich was the cheapest in Suffolk's county town at 128.8p per litre.
Felixstowe's fuel was slightly more expensive than the national average, with the cheapest litre price at the Esso in High Road West at 136.9p.
Lowestoft's cheapest was at Asda in Horn Hill at 130.8p per litre, with Jet in Haverhill charging slightly more at 130.9p.
A Confused.com survey found that 41% of motorists felt that current fuel prices were unjustified.
Prices were correct up to July 28.