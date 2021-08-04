News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Revealed: Where petrol prices are cheapest in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:47 PM August 4, 2021   
Petrol prices in Suffolk have been revealed (file photo)

Petrol prices in Suffolk have been revealed (file photo) - Credit: PA

Petrol prices have soared to reach an eight-year high - but motorists in Suffolk are paying less than the national average at the pumps.

Fuelling stations across the county are selling petrol at a lower price per litre than the national average of 135.13p.

According to a price tracker by Confused.com, the cheapest petrol price in Suffolk was at the Murco garage in Woolpit near Bury St Edmunds at 127.9p per litre.

The Applegreen station in Woodbridge Road in Ipswich was the cheapest in Suffolk's county town at 128.8p per litre.

Felixstowe's fuel was slightly more expensive than the national average, with the cheapest litre price at the Esso in High Road West at 136.9p.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft's cheapest was at Asda in Horn Hill at 130.8p per litre, with Jet in Haverhill charging slightly more at 130.9p.

A Confused.com survey found that 41% of motorists felt that current fuel prices were unjustified.

Most Read

  1. 1 Edmundson ruled out of opener as Cook discusses 'four, five or six' more transfers
  2. 2 Swimmers report sickness symptoms after dip in Suffolk river
  3. 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
  1. 4 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery 
  2. 5 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation with just £2.42 in the bank
  3. 6 New plans for village cafe, shop and business units divide opinion
  4. 7 'A rut had set in and it needed to change... we will have got one or two wrong' - Cook on his Ipswich Town squad cull
  5. 8 Evans on Town's 'powerful' mantra, not shying away from favourites tag and working under Cook again
  6. 9 Why Ipswich Town's American owners won't be making first visit for Morecambe clash

Prices were correct up to July 28.

Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Is your surname on the list of the unclaimed estates? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

People with these surnames in Suffolk could be owed a fortune

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Weerts warehouse takes shape on the A14 in Suffolk

Commercial Property

Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
An artists' impression of a ski slope at the Valley Ridge resort, formerly known as SnOasis, in Great Blakenham Picture...

Valley Ridge ski resort in jeopardy amid furious row over landfill site

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Essex traffic: A busy stretch of the A12 near Marks Tey is shutting every weekend until Christmas Pi

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 fully reopened after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus