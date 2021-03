Published: 9:47 AM March 17, 2021

The B1078 in Hemingstone at the junctions with Main Road and Stonewall Hill. - Credit: Google Street View

A road has been partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash in northern Suffolk this morning.

The collision took place at around 8.10am on the B1078 in Hemingstone, near the junctions with Main Road and Stonewall Hill.

Both vehicles are being recovered

The drivers involved had no serious injuries.