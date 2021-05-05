Motorbike and car crash closes road near Newmarket

Published: 8:35 AM May 5, 2021

The B1506 Well Bottom has been closed between the A1304 and Chippenham Road near Newmarket after a crash. - Credit: Google Street View

A crash between a motorbike and a car has closed a road near Newmarket.

Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at around 8am to a two-vehicle collision on the B1506 Well Bottom.

The road is currently closed between the A1304, an A14 exit road to Newmarket, and Chippenham Road.

Injuries are currently being assessed at the scene.