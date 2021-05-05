News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorbike and car crash closes road near Newmarket

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:35 AM May 5, 2021   
The B1506 Well Bottom has been closed between the A1304 and Chippenham Road near Newmarket after a crash. 

The B1506 Well Bottom has been closed between the A1304 and Chippenham Road near Newmarket after a crash. - Credit: Google Street View

A crash between a motorbike and a car has closed a road near Newmarket. 

Suffolk police were called by the ambulance service at around 8am to a two-vehicle collision on the B1506 Well Bottom.

The road is currently closed between the A1304, an A14 exit road to Newmarket, and Chippenham Road.

Injuries are currently being assessed at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wedne

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood shields the ball at Swindon Town

Football

'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Buildings associated with Sizewell B will be moved to a woodland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exclusive

See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus