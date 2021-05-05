News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Trains not stopping at Colchester Town after fault

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:20 PM May 5, 2021   
The unexpected issue will affect over 100 services today, with trains from London no longer stopping

A train has stopped at Colchester Town Station after a fault - Credit: Archant

Commuters are unable to get off services at Colchester Town after a train developed a fault. 

The Greater Anglia line is currently blocked while a rescue train and engineers travel to repair the broken down train.

Train services running through Colchester Town may be cancelled or revised, according to Greater Anglia. 

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on First Essex bus routes 61, 62, 62B, 65 and 66 between Colchester station and Colchester Town.

Specific train service alterations are available here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia/

You may also want to watch:

Greater Anglia
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fire engines lined the narrow streets in Thwaite as crew members tackled the blaze

Updated

Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wedne

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Buildings associated with Sizewell B will be moved to a woodland Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exclusive

See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus