Trains not stopping at Colchester Town after fault

Published: 2:20 PM May 5, 2021

A train has stopped at Colchester Town Station after a fault - Credit: Archant

Commuters are unable to get off services at Colchester Town after a train developed a fault.

The Greater Anglia line is currently blocked while a rescue train and engineers travel to repair the broken down train.

Train services running through Colchester Town may be cancelled or revised, according to Greater Anglia.

Disruption is expected until further notice.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on First Essex bus routes 61, 62, 62B, 65 and 66 between Colchester station and Colchester Town.

Specific train service alterations are available here: journeycheck.com/greateranglia/