Breaking

Published: 12:08 PM July 7, 2021

An air ambulance has been called to the closed A134 after a crash between a lorry and two cars

Two cars and a lorry have crashed on the A134 in Suffolk

Suffolk police have closed the road near Bradfield Combust and Great Whelnetham. after they were called at 10.45am.

We are currently attending a road traffic collision on the A134 between Bradfield Combust and Great Whelnetham.



We urge drivers to please avoid the area if possible. 🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/XDFgVdrmnV — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) July 7, 2021

An air ambulance is on route and the extent of the injuries at the scene is unknown, according to police.

Diversions have been put in place on A134