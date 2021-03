Published: 4:02 PM March 26, 2021

The A1101 at RAF Mildenhall has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

A road has been closed near RAF Mildenhall following a road traffic collision.

Suffolk police think the A1101 will be shut until vehicle recovery takes place.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage should contact police on 101, quoting CAD reference 163 of 26 March.