Published: 3:54 PM July 21, 2021

The A12 has been blocked due to single-car crash. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been injured in a crash on the A12 near Halesworth.

Suffolk police were called to a collision at 2.20pm of a single car at Blythburgh.

The A12 is blocked and the driver has been injured but has been helped out of his Nissan Micra.