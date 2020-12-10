Published: 5:22 PM December 10, 2020

The collision is believed to have happened at the junction of the B1054 and the A1017 - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, following a serious collision near the Suffolk village of Wixoe.

Emergency services were called to Sturmer Road in New England, near Wixoe, shortly after 2.30pm on Thursday, December 10.

It is not known how many vehicles were involved in the collision but three fire engines from Clare and Haverhill were called to the scene.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service said: "An ambulance, a rapid response vehicle and and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to a road traffic collision this afternoon on the junction of the B1054 and A1017, near New England.

"One woman was transported to Addenbrooke's Hospital for further assessment and care."