Published: 12:38 PM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM April 12, 2021

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, one of the fatal four, after a crash on the A14 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crash on the A14 this morning which was followed by a separate collision between a lorry and five other vehicles.

Officers were called to the first incident just before 8.15am this morning, to reports of a crash between a car and a van at junction 47 of the westbound carriageway at Woolpit and Haughley.

Traffic jams built up back to Stowmarket and then at 9.50am there was a second collision at Woolpit, this time involving a lorry and five vehicles.

Only minor injuries have been reported as a result of both collisions and police officers remain at the scenes.

A 31-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving in connection with the earlier collision at Woolpit.

The westbound carriageway is currently blocked between junction 49 at Haughley and junction 48 at Woolpit, with a diversion in place at junction 51 for the A140 at Beacon Hill.

Delays should be expected and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Officers at the scene have reported observing drivers on the eastbound carriageway filming the collision scenes and people are warned not to do so and that their details may be recorded and appropriate action taken for motoring offences.

Any witnesses to the collisions are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting references: CAD 46 of April 12 in respect of Woolpit; and CAD 74 of April 12 in respect of Haughley.