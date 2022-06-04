News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:13 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 4:59 PM June 4, 2022
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

A woman has died after a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall on Wednesday - Credit: Airyn Skene

A woman has died after her Porsche was involved in a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall.

The incident happened at about 10.30am on Wednesday, June 1 between Elveden and Barton Mills and involved a lorry, a Land Rover Defender and a Porsche.

The Land Rover and the lorry were both travelling on the southbound carriageway when they collided and the lorry crossed the central reservation where it then hit the Porsche travelling in the opposite direction, according to police.

The driver of the Porsche suffered serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrookes Hospital, where she sadly died yesterday, Friday June 3.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, she has been provisionally identified as Catherine Moore, 73, from Ware in Hertfordshire.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, having sustained injuries that are not believed to be serious.

The collision caused extensive damage to the central reservation barrier and the A11 was closed in both directions until about 5:30am on Thursday, June 2.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and asking anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference 37/33671/22.

