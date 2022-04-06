Passenger, 84, dies after collision on A120

The A120 in Wix where a fatal collision happened - Credit: Google Maps

An 84-year-old woman has died following a car collision on the A120 in Wix, north Essex.

Police were called at 10.40am on Wednesday, March 30 to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The woman, who was a passenger in a silver Daihatsu that was involved, was taken to hospital.

She died in hospital on April 3.

Essex Police are continuing their enquiries and anyone who has any information about the fatal collision or has dash cam footage should contact the force quoting incident number 345.