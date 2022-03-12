News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in 80s taken to hospital following collision

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:42 PM March 12, 2022
The incident happened on Halstead High Street

The incident happened on Halstead High Street - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 80s has suffered "potentially serious injuries" to her pelvis, leg and spine after a collision with a car.

Essex Police were called to High Street, in Halstead, Essex, after reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car this morning.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, has been taken to hospital following the incident, which happened shortly after 10.30am.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, has been taken to hospital with potentially serious injuries to her pelvis, leg and spine."

Essex Police is appealing for information following the incident, including for CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage.

Those with information are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting incident 409 of March 12. 


Suffolk Live News
Essex Police
East of England Ambulance Service
Essex News
Essex

