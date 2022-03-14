Woman in 90s dies after car crashes into ditch near Woodbridge

A woman in her 90s has died after a single-vehicle crash near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 90s has died after a car crashed into a ditch near Woodbridge.

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Woodbridge Road in Bredfield at 9pm last Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a red Rover 100 vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, a man aged in his 90s, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been released.

The passenger, a woman aged in her 90s, was seriously injured and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman confirmed that the woman died last Friday.

