Woman in 90s dies after car crashes into ditch near Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:28 AM March 14, 2022
Updated: 10:29 AM March 14, 2022
A woman in her 90s has died after a car crashed into a ditch near Woodbridge. 

Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Woodbridge Road in Bredfield at 9pm last Thursday, Suffolk police said.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a red Rover 100 vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, a man aged in his 90s, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He has since been released.

The passenger, a woman aged in her 90s, was seriously injured and was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment. 

The spokesman confirmed that the woman died last Friday.

