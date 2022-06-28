News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal after woman in her 70s suffers internal injuries in crash

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:07 PM June 28, 2022
A woman in her 70s has suffered internal injuries after a crash on the B1106 outside Bury St Edmunds

A woman in her 70s has suffered internal injuries after a crash on the B1106 outside Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 70s has suffered internal injuries after a crash in west Suffolk.

The incident happened on the B1106 in Great Barton this morning.

Two vehicles, a red Rover 25 and a Citroen C3 Picasso were involved in the collision.

According to Suffolk police, the driver of the Rover, a woman in her 70s, suffered internal injuries and was taken to West Suffolk hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 60s, suffered minor bruising and whiplash.

The road was closed this morning but has now reopened.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash and anyone who witnessed the RTC should contact Bury St Edmunds Road Policing quoting CAD number 107 as of June 28, 2022.


