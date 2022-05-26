Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A143 crash

A woman is in hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash on the A143 near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on the A143 in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at about 10.20pm on Tuesday, May 24 on the A143, near Cutter's Lane in Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds.

A car travelling towards Bury St Edmunds was overtaking a lorry when it was involved in collision with another car travelling in the opposite direction.

Police, fire and the ambulance service all attended the scene.

The crash involved a white BMW 3 series and a white Toyota Aygo.

The driver of the Toyota, a woman in her 20s, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital with injuries that were not initially thought to be serious, but are now considered to be life-threatening.

The driver and passengers of the BMW also attended hospital as a precaution.

Road closures were put in place while an investigation took place.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Officers would particularly like to trace the driver of the lorry who may be able to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting reference CAD 398 of May 24.

