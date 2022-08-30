Woman seriously injured after motorbike crash

The passenger on the back of a motorbike has suffered serious injuries after a crash in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a motorbike in north Essex.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the crash in Wix Road in Beaumont, near Clacton, shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday, August 28, following reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.

The rider and the passenger came off the motorbike with the passenger sustaining serious injuries to her leg.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the road remained shut for a few hours whilst emergency services attended the scene.

The spokesman added: "It's believed that a member of the public, who witnessed the collision stopped at the scene but left before emergency services arrived.

"We are appealing to this driver or anyone else who witnessed this collision to contact us and assist with our enquiries."

Anyone with any information or who has CCTV, dash cam, or other footage in relation to the incident is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 1046 of August 27.



