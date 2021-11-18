Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
- Credit: Cat Dachtler
A woman had to be freed from her car by firefighters after it overturned and crashed into an electrical pole.
Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to Colneford Hill in White Colne, near the border with Suffolk, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.
Two engines from Colchester and Halstead stations were in attendance.
On arrival, firefighters reported that a woman was trapped in a car which was on its roof following a crash with a roadside pole.
Crews worked to make the area safe, and used specialist equipment to release the woman.
She was left in the car of the ambulance service, but her condition is not known at this time.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.
Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in the region.
Most Read
- 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
- 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
- 4 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
- 5 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
- 6 Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak
- 7 Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store
- 8 Six years in jail for Anglian Water worker who dealt cannabis and cocaine
- 9 Comedy giants Mortimer and Whitehouse heading to Colchester
- 10 Stu says: Seven observations following Town's 2-1 FA Cup win at Oldham