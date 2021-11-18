Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole

The car overturned in White Colne in Essex, near the border with Suffolk - Credit: Cat Dachtler

A woman had to be freed from her car by firefighters after it overturned and crashed into an electrical pole.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to Colneford Hill in White Colne, near the border with Suffolk, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Two engines from Colchester and Halstead stations were in attendance.

On arrival, firefighters reported that a woman was trapped in a car which was on its roof following a crash with a roadside pole.

Crews worked to make the area safe, and used specialist equipment to release the woman.

She was left in the car of the ambulance service, but her condition is not known at this time.

