News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:02 PM November 18, 2021
The car overturned in White Colne in Essex, near the border with Suffolk

The car overturned in White Colne in Essex, near the border with Suffolk - Credit: Cat Dachtler

A woman had to be freed from her car by firefighters after it overturned and crashed into an electrical pole.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service crews were called to Colneford Hill in White Colne, near the border with Suffolk, at about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Two engines from Colchester and Halstead stations were in attendance.

On arrival, firefighters reported that a woman was trapped in a car which was on its roof following a crash with a roadside pole.

Crews worked to make the area safe, and used specialist equipment to release the woman.

She was left in the car of the ambulance service, but her condition is not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in the region.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  2. 2 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
  3. 3 Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36
  1. 4 Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain
  2. 5 Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk
  3. 6 Postage delays in Bury St Edmunds after 'significant' Covid outbreak
  4. 7 Salvage Hunters records episode at Stonham Barns antiques store
  5. 8 Six years in jail for Anglian Water worker who dealt cannabis and cocaine
  6. 9 Comedy giants Mortimer and Whitehouse heading to Colchester
  7. 10 Stu says: Seven observations following Town's 2-1 FA Cup win at Oldham
Essex Live
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Luke Woolfenden closes down at Boundary Park.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon