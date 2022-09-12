News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:13 AM September 12, 2022
The crash happened in Woodbridge on Friday

The crash happened in Woodbridge on Friday - Credit: Suffolk police

A 12-year-old cyclist has been seriously injured after a crash with a car in Woodbridge.

The incident happened at about 7.15pm on Friday in The Thoroughfare at the junction with an alleyway of New Street, Suffolk police said.

The cyclist, a boy, was cycling in New Street towards The Thoroughfare. 

The car, a blue Ford Fiesta, was travelling towards Cumberland Street before it collided with a bicycle.

The boy suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, where he remains.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information related to the incident or has dashcam footage of the area is urged to come forward, quoting crime reference number 37/58306/22.

