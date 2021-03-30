Safety stepped up at level crossings in Woodbridge

Published: 12:47 PM March 30, 2021

The Ferry Lane crossing has been made safer with the installation of new technology - Credit: Network Rail

Three Woodbridge level crossings on the East Suffolk line have been fitted with new technology to make them safer and reduce the risk of accidents.

The crossings in Tide Mill Way and Ferry Lane have been fitted with full barriers which cover both sides of the road and prevent vehicles from weaving around them.

They have also been fitted with obstacle detection technology which automatically detects anything that may be obstructing the crossings, such as cars or a pedestrian.

The work to upgrade the crossings began in September last year - Credit: Network Rail

At the crossing in Jetty Avenue, miniature stop lights and an audible warning system have been installed which give the green light when it is safe to cross.

The works started by Network Rail contractors in September last year.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "We’ve seen an increase in the number of pedestrians and traffic using these crossings and this work is vital to improve safety for everyone using them. We’ve also carried out work that will keep rail services running safely and smoothly on this line busy line."