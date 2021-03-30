News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Safety stepped up at level crossings in Woodbridge

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:47 PM March 30, 2021   
The Ferry Lane crossing has been made safer with the installation of new technology

The Ferry Lane crossing has been made safer with the installation of new technology - Credit: Network Rail

Three Woodbridge level crossings on the East Suffolk line have been fitted with new technology to make them safer and reduce the risk of accidents.

The crossings in Tide Mill Way and Ferry Lane have been fitted with full barriers which cover both sides of the road and prevent vehicles from weaving around them.

They have also been fitted with obstacle detection technology which automatically detects anything that may be obstructing the crossings, such as cars or a pedestrian.

The work to upgrade the crossings began in September last year

The work to upgrade the crossings began in September last year - Credit: Network Rail

At the crossing in Jetty Avenue, miniature stop lights and an audible warning system have been installed which give the green light when it is safe to cross.

The works started by Network Rail contractors in September last year.

You may also want to watch:

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail's route director for Anglia, said: "We’ve seen an increase in the number of pedestrians and traffic using these crossings and this work is vital to improve safety for everyone using them. We’ve also carried out work that will keep rail services running safely and smoothly on this line busy line."

Most Read

  1. 1 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
  2. 2 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  3. 3 Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized
  1. 4 Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
  2. 5 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
  3. 6 Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe
  4. 7 'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale
  5. 8 'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?
  6. 9 9 National Trust parks you can now travel to in Suffolk and Essex
  7. 10 Urgent appeal after teenage girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Emergency vehicles on Navigation Approach Stowmarket

Man flown to hospital after medical incident on busy town route

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Paul Cook gets animated as he shouts out instructions to his players during a scrappy draw at Wigan

'We're like an engine which has gone a bit wrong' - Cook on goalless...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus