Motorcyclist in critical condition after late-night crash on A14

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:25 PM September 21, 2021   
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The crash happened at Rougham near Bury St Edmunds on Sunday evening (file photo)

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway at Rougham at around 10.20pm on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

The rider of a red Yamaha motorcycle - a man in his 50s - suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle crash and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

His condition has been described as critical, but stable.

The eastbound carriageway of the A14 was closed overnight while a collision investigation took place and the motorcycle was recovered.

The road reopened at around 7.40am the following day.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who was travelling along the A14 in the Rougham area between 10.10pm and 10.20pm on Sunday.

Motorists with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who were driving in the area are also asked to review their footage.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 367 of September 19.

