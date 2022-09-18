News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed as young man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:40 PM September 18, 2022
A young man has been seriously injured after a crash in north Essex

A young man has been seriously injured after a crash in north Essex - Credit: Archant

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash which has left a road in north Essex closed. 

Emergency services were called to reports of an injured person at the B1027 near Keelers Lane in Elmstead at about 5.10am today (September 18). 

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said: "The vehicle believed to be concerned in the collision had left the scene.

"A young man has been taken to hospital by ambulance where his condition is thought to be life threatening."

The B1027 is currently closed between School Lane and Elmstead Road and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while a collision investigation is carried out.

Essex Police is asking anyone who drove along the B1027 this morning to check their dash cam to see if they captured any footage that might help with their enquiries. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 226 of September 18. 

Essex

