Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community left shocked as man dies in aircraft crash

03 February, 2019 - 17:11
Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

The “tragic” death of a man following a light aircraft crash has left a village in shock today.

The accident happened just before midday and police have confirmed a man in his 50s died at the scene.

• See more - Man dies in light aircraft crash

Police gathered outside Belchamp Walter Village Hall in the wake of the accident and will maintain a presence there over coming days.

The parish council for Belchamp Walter, which sits on the Suffolk/Essex border, said: “We offer our condolences to the man’s family.

“Clearly this is a tragedy that this should happen, and on what has been such a glorious day.”

Gavin Barnes, of the Red Lion in neighbouring Belchamp Otten, said: “We understand it was an accident on landing. Half of Essex Police have been over there.”

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

This cat was spotted entirely blue in Clacton. Picture: TERRY OLIVER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘They looked like smurfs’ – firefighters and pets left covered in blue ink in wake of fire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies in light aircraft crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Community left shocked as man dies in aircraft crash

Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER

Man dies in light aircraft crash

Accident investigators were working in a field at Belchamp Walter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

SIL review: Henley stroll into next round as Cops see off Swans and Vale fail from the spot at Benhall

Suffolk Coastal garden waste changes prompts soaring complaints

The new larger green bins issued by Suffolk Coastal for garden waste. Picture: ARCHANT

NHS 111 changes to feature more first-time consultations with medical professionals, CCGS say

The phone-based service aims to allow callers more first-time access to a medical professional. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists