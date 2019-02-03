Community left shocked as man dies in aircraft crash
03 February, 2019 - 17:11
Archant
The “tragic” death of a man following a light aircraft crash has left a village in shock today.
The accident happened just before midday and police have confirmed a man in his 50s died at the scene.
Police gathered outside Belchamp Walter Village Hall in the wake of the accident and will maintain a presence there over coming days.
The parish council for Belchamp Walter, which sits on the Suffolk/Essex border, said: “We offer our condolences to the man’s family.
“Clearly this is a tragedy that this should happen, and on what has been such a glorious day.”
Gavin Barnes, of the Red Lion in neighbouring Belchamp Otten, said: “We understand it was an accident on landing. Half of Essex Police have been over there.”