Community left shocked as man dies in aircraft crash

Police were at a field in Belchamp Walter in the wake of the fatal accident Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The “tragic” death of a man following a light aircraft crash has left a village in shock today.

The accident happened just before midday and police have confirmed a man in his 50s died at the scene.

Police gathered outside Belchamp Walter Village Hall in the wake of the accident and will maintain a presence there over coming days.

The parish council for Belchamp Walter, which sits on the Suffolk/Essex border, said: “We offer our condolences to the man’s family.

“Clearly this is a tragedy that this should happen, and on what has been such a glorious day.”

Gavin Barnes, of the Red Lion in neighbouring Belchamp Otten, said: “We understand it was an accident on landing. Half of Essex Police have been over there.”