Man accused of controlling and coercive behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The trial of a 42-year-old Felixstowe man accused of engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards a woman is expected to take place in April.

Before Ipswich Crown court for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link on Friday (January 10) was Andrew Grinham, of Waveney Road, Felixstowe.

He pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour towards Stacey Hughes at a time when he was personally connected to her between March 1 and September 26 last year and causing her to fear on two occasions that violence would be used against her.

Grinham's trial, which is expected to last three or four days, will take place during a warned list commencing April 6. A further case management hearing has been scheduled for February 3.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

