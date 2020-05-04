E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Trailer and horse jumps stolen from barn in Suffolk village

PUBLISHED: 19:11 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:11 04 May 2020

Twelve multicoloured horse jumps and an Ifor Williams trailer were stolen from Bures St Mary. PIcture SUFFOLK POLICE

Twelve multicoloured horse jumps and an Ifor Williams trailer were stolen from Bures St Mary. PIcture SUFFOLK POLICE

suffolk police

Multicoloured horse jumps and a trailer have been stolen from a barn in Bures St Mary.

The equipment was taken when thieves broke into a barn on Cuckoo Hill, Bures St Mary, some time between 10am on Sunday May 3 and 7am on Monday May 4. They stole an Ifor Williams trailer containing twelve multicoloured horse jumps.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident should contact police and quote crime reference number 37/24642/20.

