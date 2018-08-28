Faulty train causes disruption on Essex to Suffolk line

Greater Anglia are experiencing late running freight trains and slippery rails as well as train faults. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Greater Anglia passengers may have to travel in just one train carriage after a faulty train between Marks Tey and Sudbury disrupted travel on the line.

An earlier broken down train caused cancellations for early commuters.

However now the company is sending a carriage to take passengers from Marks Tey to Sudbury, with replacement bus services also moving rail users.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: “Services running between Sudbury and Marks Tey will be formed of one coach with a bus supplement running for the morning peak. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The breakdown was cleared from the line by around 7.15am but it is not known how long the coach service will continue.

Elsewhere on the railways there are delays of around 10 minutes due to slippery rails, forcing train drivers to brake for longer and slowing journeys down.

There are also further delays as a result of the train breakdown on the Marks Tey to Sudbury line on the main line between London and Norwich of up to 10 minutes.

One train between Witham and London Liverpool Street has also been terminated at Shenfield due to signalling problems.

A defective track between Ipswich and Stowmarket is also delaying services for some passengers.