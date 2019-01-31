‘Disruptive passengers’ lead to train cancellation

Passengers are facing train delays in Walton-on-the-Naze due to 'disruptive passengers' Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Passengers are facing delays on the rails between Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to Greater Anglia, the 7.56pm train from Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze has been cancelled while the 9pm train from Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester will start from Thorpe-Le-Soken.

The service will no longer call at Walton-on-the-Naze, Frinton-on-Sea or Kirby Cross.

A spokesman said: “This is due to disruptive passengers.”

For more information and updates see here.