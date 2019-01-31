‘Disruptive passengers’ lead to train cancellation
Passengers are facing delays on the rails between Colchester and Walton-on-the-Naze due to ‘disruptive passengers’.
According to Greater Anglia, the 7.56pm train from Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze has been cancelled while the 9pm train from Walton-on-the-Naze to Colchester will start from Thorpe-Le-Soken.
The service will no longer call at Walton-on-the-Naze, Frinton-on-Sea or Kirby Cross.
A spokesman said: “This is due to disruptive passengers.”
