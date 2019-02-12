Signalling faults resolved at Needham Market

A signalling fault at Needham Market is causing problems this morning Picture: GREGG BROWN

Services are returning to normal this morning after a signalling fault caused delays to travellers in East Anglia.

A fault at Needham Market caused issues for trains on the mainline between Norwich and London.

Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: “Services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.

The 08:10 Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street service was cancelled because of the fault.