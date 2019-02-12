Updated
Signalling faults resolved at Needham Market
PUBLISHED: 08:44 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 13 February 2019
Services are returning to normal this morning after a signalling fault caused delays to travellers in East Anglia.
A fault at Needham Market caused issues for trains on the mainline between Norwich and London.
Greater Anglia wrote on Twitter: “Services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.
“Normal services will be provided as soon as possible.
The 08:10 Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street service was cancelled because of the fault.