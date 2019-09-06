E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Disruption on the rails - after balloons get caught in overhead electric cables

06 September, 2019 - 14:45
Passengers are facing delays after balloons became entangled in overhead electricity wires Picture: NEIL PERRY

Passengers are facing delays after balloons became entangled in overhead electricity wires Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Passengers are facing delays at Stansted Airport after balloons were caught on overhead electricity wires at Cheshunt.

Train services running to and from the Essex station have been delayed, revised or cancelled.

The disruption is expected to last until 3.30pm today, Friday September 6.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Due to balloons caught on the overhead wire earlier, train services between Liverpool Street and Hertford East, Bishops Stortford, Stansted Airport and Cambridge have been disrupted.

"Network Rail response team have removed the balloons and train services are able to run through.

"However there may still be delays alterations and cancellations."

For updates on train timetables see here.

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Drug dealers jailed after police operation

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I don’t think he’s going to be at the club much longer... he’s destined for the very top’ - Skuse on Downes’ big future

Cole Skuse believes Flynn Downes is destined for big things. Picture: ARCHANT

Disruption on the rails - after balloons get caught in overhead electric cables

Passengers are facing delays after balloons became entangled in overhead electricity wires Picture: NEIL PERRY

Youngsters inspired by award winning author at challenge presentation

Children's author Nick Butterworth at Aldeburgh Library. Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists