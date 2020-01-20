E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Train passengers face evening disruption

PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 20 January 2020

Greater Anglia passengers are facing disruption due to a points failure Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia passengers are facing disruption due to a points failure Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Train passengers are facing disruption during the evening commute following a points failure between London Liverpool Street and Stratford.

Greater Anglia said services running to and from these stations may be cancelled or revised, and disruption is expected until 8pm.

Three services are affected:

4.52pm Ipswich to London Liverpool Street is due 6.18pm

6.32pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 7.53pm

7.10pm London Liverpool Street to Ipswich due 8.31pm

The following service alterations are in place:

4.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester

4.52pm Ipswich to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

5pm Liverpool Street to Norwich stops additionally at Stowmarket

5.02pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Stratford

5.08pm Liverpool Street to Clacton stops additionally at Shenfield

5.30pm Colchester Town to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

6.10pm Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled

6.32pm Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester

6.35pm Liverpool Street to Clacton stops additionally at Kelvedon

7.10pm Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester

7.18pm Liverpool Street to Clacton stops additionally at Marks Tey

