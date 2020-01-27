New trains cause further problems for Greater Anglia commuters

A Greater Anglia train developed a fault at Kennett. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

Greater Anglia had problems with two of its new trains which caused cancellations on Monday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The most serious issue was a breakdown at Kennett between Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds stations on the first train of the day from Ipswich to Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

This effectively blocked the line and meant other busy trains were unable to get through. A shuttle service operated between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds with some buses laid on from Bury through to Newmarket and Cambridge. The line was cleared just after 9am.

One of the two new Intercity trains in service developed a fault at Diss after leaving Norwich for London. This was delayed and its journey stopped at Ipswich, forcing passengers to transfer to another train.

It then returned to Norwich where it was expected to re-enter service later in the day - but Greater Anglia said services on the main line to London were able to return to normal fairly quickly.