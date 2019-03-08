Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

All lines to London have reopened following a signalling fault

PUBLISHED: 08:39 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 17 April 2019

Train delays are expected heading towards London Liverpool Street. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Train delays are expected heading towards London Liverpool Street. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Rail services have returned to normall following disruption caused by a signalling fault at London Liverpool Street and delays between Kelvedon and Witham.

Southbound services heading towards London via Suffolk and Essex have resumed following a fault with the signalling system.

All train services running to and from London Liverpool Station were previously delayed up to 15 minutes, with some services cancelled.

Network Rail have now fully rectified the fault at the affected site of platform six at London Liverpool Street and are now beginning to recover the service.

An earlier train fault between Kelvedon and Witham also caused delays this morning. The line has since reopened however services between the two stations are running at a reduced speed.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services and London Underground services.

For specific train alterations see here to plan your route accordingly.

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cyber security cluster established to protect Norfolk from hackers

The Norfolk Suffolk Cyber Security Cluster is hoping to keep Norfolk businesses safer from attack. Picure: Getty Images/iStockphoto

All lines to London have reopened following a signalling fault

Train delays are expected heading towards London Liverpool Street. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Death crash driver back in court for jumping onto railway tracks

Luke Burdakay pictured following his arrest in 2011 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of bikers to attend annual St George’s Day bike show

Last year's St Georges Day Charity Bike Show at the Bell Inn in Kesgrave. Picture: CHARLOTTE FISHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists