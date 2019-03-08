All lines to London have reopened following a signalling fault

Rail services have returned to normall following disruption caused by a signalling fault at London Liverpool Street and delays between Kelvedon and Witham.

Southbound services heading towards London via Suffolk and Essex have resumed following a fault with the signalling system.

All train services running to and from London Liverpool Station were previously delayed up to 15 minutes, with some services cancelled.

Network Rail have now fully rectified the fault at the affected site of platform six at London Liverpool Street and are now beginning to recover the service.

An earlier train fault between Kelvedon and Witham also caused delays this morning. The line has since reopened however services between the two stations are running at a reduced speed.

Greater Anglia tickets are being accepted on Great Northern services and London Underground services.

