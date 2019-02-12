Signalling fault causes disruption on trains to and from London Liverpool Street

Disruption on trains into London Liverpool Street this morning has been caused by an earlier signalling fault.

Services running to and from Liverpool Street may be delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised, Greater Anglia has said.

All lines have now reopened but disruption is expected until 7am.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised to customers affected by the disruption.

For specific service changes, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/