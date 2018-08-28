Train fault causes delays on lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton

A train fault between Hatfield Peverel and Witham in Essex is causing disruption on train lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton.

There has been disruption of lines out of London Liverpool Street after the 5.38pm train from London to Ipswich developed a fault.

The train fault has had a knock on effect on services, with some trains delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said delays were expected until 8pm.

He said: “The 17.38 from Liverpool Street to Ipswich developed a fault earlier between Hatfield Peverel and Witham.

“The fault has now been rectified and the train will terminate in Colchester.”