Train fault causes delays on lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton

PUBLISHED: 19:36 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:36 28 January 2019

Ipswich Railway Station

Ipswich Railway Station

Archant

A train fault between Hatfield Peverel and Witham in Essex is causing disruption on train lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton.

There has been disruption of lines out of London Liverpool Street after the 5.38pm train from London to Ipswich developed a fault.

The train fault has had a knock on effect on services, with some trains delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said delays were expected until 8pm.

He said: “The 17.38 from Liverpool Street to Ipswich developed a fault earlier between Hatfield Peverel and Witham.

“The fault has now been rectified and the train will terminate in Colchester.”

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

