Broken down train blocking Cambridge line to be rescued

PUBLISHED: 09:44 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 24 February 2020

The train is stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Train services between Ipswich, Cambridge and Peterborough are being disrupted due to a engine problems on an early morning service which is blocking the line.

The 5.40am Colchester to Peterborough service was delayed at Bury St Edmunds after the Stadler bi-mode train encountered engine problems and is now stuck on the line.

Greater Anglia have said that the engine fault cannot be fixed and the train will need to be rescued by a locomotive before services can resume.

A tweet from the company said: "The fault can not be rectified and as a result will need to be rescued by a locomotive."

Bus replacement services have been requested between Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge North and Ely and passengers will be advised once they are in place.

Disruption is expected until further notice and passengers can travel via Ely and Norwich in the meantime.

Check your journey before you travel here.

