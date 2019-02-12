Passengers face delays after person hit by train

An Intercity train at Ipswich Station heading for London, Stock Image Archant

Major disruption is expected until 7.30pm on Greater Anglia services due to a person being hit by a train between Shenfield and Harold Wood.

Services from London Liverpool Street Towards Romford, Shenfield, Southend Victoria, Southminster, Chelmsford, Braintree, Colchester, Clacton, Ipswich and Norwich are all affected.

Emergency services were called to the area.

But the tracks have now been cleared.

Disruption is affecting trains up to 7.30pm, with stops being added and removed from serivces to compensate for cancelled trains.

Passengers in East Anglia are advised to check before they travel to minimis disruption to their journeys.

Customers requiring Norwich and Ipswich can travel via Cambridge. Journey time is around three to four hours.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail apologised for customers affected by the disruption.

Greater Anglia customers have also been directed to use the Delay Repay scheme to reclaim for any delays longer than 30 minutes.