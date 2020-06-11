E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Greater Anglia closing ticket offices until July as passenger numbers stay low

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 11 June 2020

One of Greater Anglia's new Stadler Intercity trains near Manningtree where the station ticket office is closed until July. Picture: PAUL GEATER

One of Greater Anglia's new Stadler Intercity trains near Manningtree where the station ticket office is closed until July. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Station ticket offices at Manningtree and Diss have closed for three weeks because of low sales during the coronavirus crisis.

Essential travellers using the stations are asked to buy tickets online or to use the contactless payments on the ticket machines. Offices at some other stations will have their opening hours reduced until July 4.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia commercial and customer service director said: “Our customers have been heeding Government advice to avoid public transport to keep it clear for people who need it. We’ve also been asking people who need to use our services to buy their tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app so they can spend less time at the station, which is better for social distancing.”

Meanwhile during May, 95.7% of Greater Anglia trains ran on time – even if there were few passengers to enjoy their punctuality.

Greater Anglia increased the number of trains in its revised timetable from May 18 to help maintain social distancing on board, and is now operating a Saturday-style service.

You may also want to watch:

Jamie Burles, Managing Director of Greater Anglia, said: “I’m very grateful to everyone at Greater Anglia for delivering another very good period of performance, for everyone who has needed to travel during these challenging times.

“Our staff are key workers too and continue to play a vital role, day in, day out, in helping the region deal with the pandemic.”

All routes saw very good performance with the individual route results for May. On the main line between Norwich, Ipswich and London 95.5% of trains ran on time.

On lines from Ipswich to Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Cambridge and Peterborough the reliability figure was more than 95% in May.

From June 15 it is mandatory for all rail passengers to wear face coverings – and trains remain in operation only for essential journeys for people who have no other way of reaching their destination.

