E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail disruption caused by overrunning engineering work at Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 08:45 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 23 February 2020

Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Train services through Stowmarket have been disrupted due to engineering work not being finished on time.

Disruption is expected until 9.30am, according to Greater Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

Train services running through the station may be cancelled, said the rail operator.

The company announced: "Due to engineering works not being finished on time at Stowmarket, trains are unable to run between Ipswich and Norwich, and Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

New retail park with gym and fast food drive-thru could create 100 new jobs

The new multi-million pound retail park will be in Old Road, opposite the existing Waterglade Retail Park Picture: HAWKSTONE PROPERTIES PLC

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

One person rescued from flat fire

Fire fighters from Lowestoft North and Lowestoft South were called to a flat fire on in the town on Saturday night. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘A genius broadcaster who will be sadly missed’ - more tributes pour in for Simon Warr

Simon Warr, right, with Leiston chairman Andy Crisp outside the press box at Victory Road, which was named the

We could upgrade two existing hospitals for the cost of one new one

Ipswich Hospital has lost out on the bid for a new orthopaedic centre - but will get a new Accident and Emergancy department

Rail disruption caused by overrunning engineering work at Stowmarket

Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong winds and rain set to ease on Sunday afternoon

Wind speeds are set to pick up on Sunday (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24