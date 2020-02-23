Rail disruption caused by overrunning engineering work at Stowmarket

Train services through Stowmarket have been disrupted due to engineering work not being finished on time.

Disruption is expected until 9.30am, according to Greater Anglia.

Train services running through the station may be cancelled, said the rail operator.

The company announced: "Due to engineering works not being finished on time at Stowmarket, trains are unable to run between Ipswich and Norwich, and Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."