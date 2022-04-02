Trainee gunners graduate from Suffolk's RAF Honington

A total of 32 gunners graduated at RAF Honington in Suffolk on Thursday - Credit: RAF Honington

A new generation of RAF gunners were celebrating this week as they graduated at a Suffolk airbase watched by their families and friends.

A new recruit celebrates graduation - Credit: RAF Honington

A total of 32 members of the trainee gunner course 4-21 graduated at RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday, despite the snow flurries forcing the parade into the Jimmy James Hangar at the base.

Snow flurries on Thursday forced the parade into the Jimmy James Hangar at the base - Credit: RAF Honington

Afterwards, families were able to meet squadron commanders and warrant officers from the RAF regiment units receiving the new gunners.

The gunners will now be posted to RAF regiments around the country - Credit: RAF Honington

On graduating from this course, the gunners are posted to either 1 Squadron at RAF Honington, 2 Squadron at RAF Brize Norton, 15 Squadron at RAF Marham, 34 Squadron at RAF Leeming, 51 Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth or Queens Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt.

RAF Honington bosses said the new recruits will be trained to such a level that they can immediately commence mission-specific training for contingency operations.

The graduates were joined by families and friends at the ceremony - Credit: RAF Honington

Further prize winners at the ceremony were as follows: