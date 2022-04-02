Trainee gunners graduate from Suffolk's RAF Honington
- Credit: RAF Honington
A new generation of RAF gunners were celebrating this week as they graduated at a Suffolk airbase watched by their families and friends.
A total of 32 members of the trainee gunner course 4-21 graduated at RAF Honington, near Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday, despite the snow flurries forcing the parade into the Jimmy James Hangar at the base.
Afterwards, families were able to meet squadron commanders and warrant officers from the RAF regiment units receiving the new gunners.
On graduating from this course, the gunners are posted to either 1 Squadron at RAF Honington, 2 Squadron at RAF Brize Norton, 15 Squadron at RAF Marham, 34 Squadron at RAF Leeming, 51 Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth or Queens Colour Squadron at RAF Northolt.
RAF Honington bosses said the new recruits will be trained to such a level that they can immediately commence mission-specific training for contingency operations.
Further prize winners at the ceremony were as follows:
- Frank Sylvester Trophy: LAC Lennon;
- The RAF Regt Association Trophy for Drill and Deportment: LAC Mclaren;
- WO Ramsey Physical Development Cup: LAC Gunter;
- LAC Beard Recruits’ Trophy: LAC Smith;
- SAC Luders Champion Shot Trophy: LAC Curtis;
- Cpl Bradfield Trophy: Cpl Walker.