Rail line from Lowestoft to reopen after three weeks of closure

PUBLISHED: 16:30 23 February 2020

New light signals have replace traditional sempahores on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

New light signals have replace traditional sempahores on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Archant

Rail services from Lowestoft should return to normal on Monday morning after three weeks of disruption which has seen them replaced by buses as new signalling and crossings are installed.

Trains are operating again from Lowestoft to Norwich after the three-week line closure. Picture; GREATER ANGLIATrains are operating again from Lowestoft to Norwich after the three-week line closure. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

There have been no trains between the Suffolk coast and Norwich since the start of February when Network Rail engineers started replacing the Victorian signalling system.

For two weeks, until last Monday, there were no trains from Lowestoft to Ipswich either with passengers from the coast having to use a bus link to Beccles to reach East Suffolk Line services.

Network Rail decided to do the work over a three-week total closure rather than having months of weekend closures which would have had a serious impact on tourists trying to reach both Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth by train during the summer.

The new electronic signalling means that trains on the Wherry Lines from the two resorts are now controlled from Colchester rather than individual signal boxes.

The completion of the work will have an impact on East Suffolk Line trains because Greater Anglia's services on that route are linked in with those on the Wherry Lines route to Norwich - all the bimode trains that operate the rural services are maintained and stabled at Crown Point depot just outside Norwich station.

