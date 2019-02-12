Level crossing incident sparks delays on Greater Anglia trains

Trains between Ipswich and Cambridge, and Ipswich and Peterborough have been affected Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Trains between Cambridge and Dullingham are unable to run due to an overturned trailer blocking the line at a level crossing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A recovery vehicle has been called to the scene, which has now seen rail replacement buses come into operation between Cambridge North and Dullingham.

The line is a popular route for commuters, with trains between Cambridge, Peterborough and Ipswich affected by the disruption.

Ipswich to Cambridge services will terminate and start from Dullingham, with Greater Anglia now running an altered schedule.

Trains from Peterborough to Ipswich will call additionally at Kennett, Thurston, Elmswell and Needham Market due to the disruptions.

A full list of alterations can be found here.