Level crossing incident sparks delays on Greater Anglia trains
PUBLISHED: 18:26 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 20 February 2019
Archant
Trains between Cambridge and Dullingham are unable to run due to an overturned trailer blocking the line at a level crossing.
A recovery vehicle has been called to the scene, which has now seen rail replacement buses come into operation between Cambridge North and Dullingham.
The line is a popular route for commuters, with trains between Cambridge, Peterborough and Ipswich affected by the disruption.
Ipswich to Cambridge services will terminate and start from Dullingham, with Greater Anglia now running an altered schedule.
Trains from Peterborough to Ipswich will call additionally at Kennett, Thurston, Elmswell and Needham Market due to the disruptions.
A full list of alterations can be found here.