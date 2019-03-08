Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Why can’t all trains travel from Ipswich to London in less than 60 minutes?

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 08 March 2019

An electric train like this ran from Norwich to London in just over 80 minutes to mark the completion of the electrification of the line in 1987.

An electric train like this ran from Norwich to London in just over 80 minutes to mark the completion of the electrification of the line in 1987.

The new “Norwich in 90, Ipswich in 60” services fulfil a Greater Anglia franchise commitment – but are realistically unlikely to make a major impact on travel patterns to London.

The new services will operate on two services a day in each direction – and none of these trains are running at what is usually considered to be rush hours.

They will run after most commuters are at their desks at times of the day when there spare paths on the rail network.

Because the issue with speeding up rail services on the Great Eastern Main Line really isn’t the state of the trains that operate.

A one-off special train ran non-stop from Norwich to London Liverpool Street in little over 80 minutes. The locomotives and carriages used on services for the last 15 years can easily travel at up to 110mph on other parts of the UK rail network.

The problem on the GEML is the capacity, especially in Essex. Trains that are perfectly capable of operating at 100mph and faster have to trundle along at much less than that speed between Colchester and Shenfield because they are stuck behind commuter services stopping at every station and freight trains which rarely travel at more than 60mph.

In other parts of the country there are four tracks on busy stretches of the line – with “slow” and “fast” lines in each direction. We don’t have that in East Anglia – even where there are four lines south of Shenfield there is such an intensive “metro” service on their lines that the outer commuter trains still hold up Intercity trains.

Greater Anglia hopes to bring out a new timetable for main line to London within the next two years, by which time all trains should have been replaced and new rolling stock is everywhere.

That might speed services up marginally – but until Network Rail is given permission to open its coffers and spend hundreds of millions of pounds enhancing the infrastructure (not just replacing what is already there) the idea of most trains travelling this fast to London will remain just an unrealistic fantasy.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Job centre evacuated after suitcase found

Job Centre Plus in Ipswich has been evacuated after fears were raised about a mystery suitcase

Ramadan admits Bury Town need to go on a long winning run, starting at Coggeshall

Cemal Ramadan celebrates after converting a third minute penalty during Bury Town's 3-2 home defeat to Coggeshall in November. The Blues are at Coggeshall this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

The Non-League Podcast... Featuring Cemal Ramadan and Joe Francis

Cemal Ramadan, Carl Marston, Mike Bacon and Joe Francis...

Leiston will be hoping to continue the feel-good factor after Biggleswade victory

Leiston's management team, Stuart Boardley, left and David Head Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Stowmarket and Beccles to host Women’s Tour cycle race this summer

Jolien D'Hoore wins the first stage of the OVO energy Women's Tour in Southwold on a previous occasion when it was held in the county Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists