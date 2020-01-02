Cancellations on first day of more expensive train fares

As the first day of more expensive Greater Anglia train fares begins, passengers have faced cancellations and delays.

Fares have gone up by an average of 2.6% across East Anglia, with commuters taking short journeys across Suffolk taking the biggest hit as these services have had some of the highest fare rises in the country.

Several mainline services from East Anglia to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled today due to train faults - leaving commuters with a bus replacement service.

The 7.08am, 7.30am, 8.41am and 9.08am trains from Ipswich to London were cancelled as well as the 9am, 10.30am and 11am services from London to Ipswich.

Other cancellations include trains on the Peterborough and Lowestoft lines with delays on various other services.

The Ipswich to Peterborough line has been suspended for several weeks and ran for the first time today at 8am.

Greater Anglia trains have been plagued with issues in the last few weeks after signalling problems left commuters with hugely reduced services across rural routes.

Whilst rail companies have kept the overall rise below the 2.7% inflation rate, individual fares are still allowed to exceed - as long as they're offset by other lower fares.

Some season tickets have gone up by as much as £188, an 8.8% rise.