E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cancellations on first day of more expensive train fares

PUBLISHED: 09:31 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 02 January 2020

Greater Anglia passengers face cancellations on the first day of increased rail fares. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia passengers face cancellations on the first day of increased rail fares. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

As the first day of more expensive Greater Anglia train fares begins, passengers have faced cancellations and delays.

Fares have gone up by an average of 2.6% across East Anglia, with commuters taking short journeys across Suffolk taking the biggest hit as these services have had some of the highest fare rises in the country.

MORE: Greater Anglia under fire as rail fares go up again

Several mainline services from East Anglia to London Liverpool Street have been cancelled today due to train faults - leaving commuters with a bus replacement service.

The 7.08am, 7.30am, 8.41am and 9.08am trains from Ipswich to London were cancelled as well as the 9am, 10.30am and 11am services from London to Ipswich.

Other cancellations include trains on the Peterborough and Lowestoft lines with delays on various other services.

The Ipswich to Peterborough line has been suspended for several weeks and ran for the first time today at 8am.

Greater Anglia trains have been plagued with issues in the last few weeks after signalling problems left commuters with hugely reduced services across rural routes.

Whilst rail companies have kept the overall rise below the 2.7% inflation rate, individual fares are still allowed to exceed - as long as they're offset by other lower fares.

Some season tickets have gone up by as much as £188, an 8.8% rise.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Historic Harry Potter house owners struggling to conjure up buyers

De Vere House in Lavenham, which has appeared in the Harry Potter films, is still up for sale two years after it was first put on the market Picture: CARTER JONAS

Television viewers experience problems with Freeview channels

Television viewers are experiencing problems with Freeview channels Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services called to incident near Rendlesham Forest

Emergency services are responding to an 'incident' near Rendlesham Forest. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘If the right thing comes up, I’m not bothered what level it is’ – Warnock quizzed about Ipswich Town ‘link’ on TalkSport

Neil Warnock left Cardiff City on November 11. Photo: PA

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Cancellations on first day of more expensive train fares

Greater Anglia passengers face cancellations on the first day of increased rail fares. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day double stabbing

A man has been charged in connection to a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Greater Anglia under fire as rail fares go up again

Rail passengers are facing rises averaging 2.6% on Greater Anglia trains. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Is this your dog? Missing pet found by police on New Year’s Day

The staffy has now been taken into the care of the Rural Crime Suffolk team who gave him breakfast this morning. Picture: RURAL CRIME SUFOLK

No justice in almost 95% of car crime in Suffolk, police figures show

Just 5% of car crime results in a charge and police say it's often due to missing the window of opportunity to catch the culprit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists