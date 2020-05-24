E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Train faults cause service cancellations

PUBLISHED: 13:29 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 24 May 2020

Greater Anglia has said trains have been cancelled today Picture: Archant

Greater Anglia has said trains have been cancelled today Picture: Archant

Archant

Five rail services have been cancelled by Greater Anglia today due to train faults.

The company said that the 11.20am Ipswich to Cambridge and the 11.46am Cambridge to Ipswich had both been cancelled due to a train fault, while the 12.46pm Cambridge to Ipswich had been cancelled due to a fault with the train running in front.

The 1.10pm Ipswich to Lowestoft has also been cancelled because of a train fault, as has the 3.05pm Lowestoft to Norwich.

No details of the faults have been given.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Most Read

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Cut above the rest? Teenager to open first barbershop business aged just 18

Oli Norman, who at just 18 years old, is about to open his first business - a barbershop in Elmswell. Picture: DAN COLE MEDIA

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Who killed Dora Pratt? Shopkeeper’s murder unsolved since 1982

Dora Pratt died as a result of an attack at her shop in Bulstrode Road, Ipswich

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Tragic Suffolk soldier’s last letter home finally delivered after 80 years

Harry Cole in his uniform Picture: Andrew Young

Final plans for Sizewell C nuclear power plant could be submitted this week

How Sizewell C - so long in the planning - could look Picture: EDF ENERGY

Evans on Town, Lampard ‘offered job’ and how teams want to end League One - our most-read stories of the week

Steve Evans was involved in our most-read Town story of the week Picture: PA/PAGEPIX
Drive 24