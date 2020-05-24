Train faults cause service cancellations

Five rail services have been cancelled by Greater Anglia today due to train faults.

The company said that the 11.20am Ipswich to Cambridge and the 11.46am Cambridge to Ipswich had both been cancelled due to a train fault, while the 12.46pm Cambridge to Ipswich had been cancelled due to a fault with the train running in front.

The 1.10pm Ipswich to Lowestoft has also been cancelled because of a train fault, as has the 3.05pm Lowestoft to Norwich.

No details of the faults have been given.

