Train faults cause service cancellations
PUBLISHED: 13:29 24 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 24 May 2020
Archant
Five rail services have been cancelled by Greater Anglia today due to train faults.
The company said that the 11.20am Ipswich to Cambridge and the 11.46am Cambridge to Ipswich had both been cancelled due to a train fault, while the 12.46pm Cambridge to Ipswich had been cancelled due to a fault with the train running in front.
The 1.10pm Ipswich to Lowestoft has also been cancelled because of a train fault, as has the 3.05pm Lowestoft to Norwich.
No details of the faults have been given.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.