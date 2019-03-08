Train delays after vehicle hits railway bridge

Photographs taken by a passer-by show the damage caused to the vehicle following the collision at Coddenham Road Bridge. Picture: BOB REASON BOB REASON

All rail lines are now open following a vehicle colliding with a railway bridge in Needham Market.

Train services running through Needham Market station have either been cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised this morning following the incident at Coddenham Road bridge.

All services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are being affected by the incident, but Network Rail have confirmed that the bridge is now safe and all services will resume.

However, disruption is expected to continue until 11.30am this morning.

Updates to note:

- The 8am service from Norwich to Liverpool Street will be terminated at Colchester.

- The 9am train from Norwich to Liverpool Street has been cancelled.

- The 10.30am service from Liverpool Street to Norwich will start at Colchester.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia wrote: "All lines are currently blocked through #NeedhamMarket owing to road vehicle striking a railway bridge. Network rail staff are on route to bridge.

"Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

